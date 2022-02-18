Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Drinking In Public: Nearly 600 Booked For Creating Nuisance In Noida

The action was taken on Thursday evening on the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

Drinking In Public: Nearly 600 Booked For Creating Nuisance In Noida
Drinking In Public: Nearly 600 Booked For Creating Nuisance In Noida

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 5:45 pm

Over 580 people have been penalised for creating nuisance after consuming liquor at public places across Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday. The action was taken on Thursday evening on the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said. 


"Action was taken against 589 people who were found creating nuisance after drinking in public places across all police station areas in the commissionerate," a police spokesperson said.


The offenders have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and issued challans for the penalty, the police added. 

Related stories

Three Reasons Why The LIC IPO Is Expected to Hit the Street On March 11

F1 2022: Lewis Hamilton Ready For New Formula One Season

Maharashtra Bird Flu: No Cause For Concern In Other Parts Of Thane District, Says Collector

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Alcohol & Drinking Liquor Shop Liquor Bottles Liquor Noida
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Ladakh Reports 54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh Reports 54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

A Stream In Kashmir Disappears Into Sinkhole, Kills Trout In Large Numbers

Bihar Begins Process To Make Deities Owner Of Temple Land Instead Of Priests

Maharashtra Bird Flu: No Cause For Concern In Other Parts Of Thane District, Says Collector

Karnataka HC Declines Plea To Restrain Live Streaming Of Hijab-Related Proceedings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases