Draupadi Murmu To Meet NDA MPs And MLAs In Assam On Wednesday

As a part of her ongoing campaign, Droupadi Murmu is set to meet NDA officials and regional party members in Assam in order to seek support for the upcoming presidential elections.

NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:54 pm

NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Assam late Tuesday night to seek support for the July 18 polls and will meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL).

The NDA presidential candidate will arrive here as part of her campaign for the election. She will have a meeting with MPs and MLAs of the BJP and its allies at a city hotel here on Wednesday to seek votes, party sources here said.

The BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in the Upper house while its allies the AGP and UPPL have one each in Rajya Sabha. The 126-member legislative assembly currently comprises 78 members of the ruling NDA alliance with the BJP having 62 members, while its allies AGP and UPPL have nine and seven MLAs respectively.    

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said that his party will also support Murmu. The party has Ajmal as the lone MP in the Lok Sabha besides 15 MLAs in the state legislature.

 Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition for the upcoming presidential poll and is also scheduled to visit Assam to seek votes from members of parties supporting him.

