Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Develop Ancient Forts In Bundelkhand As New Tourism Centres: CM Yogi Adityanath To Officials

CM Yogi Adityanath also said that work to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial and cultural centre in Lucknow should be completed in a fast manner.

undefined
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 7:36 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that ancient forts located in Bundelkhand region of the state should be repaired, and developed as new centres of tourism.

Adityanath was chairing a meeting regarding repairing of forts located in Bundelkhand region of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.

The chief minister directed the officials that light and sound show, camping, trekking, rock-climbing and facade lighting of Kalinjar fort should be done with private partnership.

Related stories

Yogi Adityanath Launches Scheme For Cashless Medical Benefit For State Employees, Pensioners

Roads Are For People, Religious Programmes Should Not Hinder Traffic Movement: Yogi Adityanath

Water sports and adventure tourism activities should be started in Barua Sagar lake and in the lake located in Talbehat fort, he said, adding that a coffee table book on the archaeological, cultural and historical importance of forts should be brought out.

The development scheme regarding the development of tourism at Rajapur --- the birthplace of Tulsidas -- should be done in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said.

He also said that work to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial and cultural centre, Lucknow, should be completed in a fast manner.

Addressing a gathering in Jalaun on July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted that Bundelkhand has many forts, and urged Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world.

Tags

National Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tourism Centres Bundelkhand Region Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Prime Minister Narendra Modi Barua Sagar Lake Tourism Activities Bundelkhand India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations