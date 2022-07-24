Develop Ancient Forts In Bundelkhand As New Tourism Centres: CM Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that ancient forts located in Bundelkhand region of the state should be repaired, and developed as new centres of tourism.

Adityanath was chairing a meeting regarding repairing of forts located in Bundelkhand region of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.

The chief minister directed the officials that light and sound show, camping, trekking, rock-climbing and facade lighting of Kalinjar fort should be done with private partnership.

Water sports and adventure tourism activities should be started in Barua Sagar lake and in the lake located in Talbehat fort, he said, adding that a coffee table book on the archaeological, cultural and historical importance of forts should be brought out.

The development scheme regarding the development of tourism at Rajapur --- the birthplace of Tulsidas -- should be done in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said.

He also said that work to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial and cultural centre, Lucknow, should be completed in a fast manner.

Addressing a gathering in Jalaun on July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted that Bundelkhand has many forts, and urged Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world.