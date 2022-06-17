Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a month-long parole, a senior official said on Friday.

"He has been granted one-month parole and he came out of the prison on Friday," a senior police official from Rohtak jail told reporters.

Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three week's furlough.The sect chief was lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

Sources said the Dera chief was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.

Earlier in February, he was given 21-day furlough which was just days ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had then rejected any link between the sect leader's release and the Punjab elections.

The Dera chief had then stayed in Gurugram with his family.

What was the controversy all about?

Back in 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted, for raping two disciples in 2002. His conviction resulted in widespread violence in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

While already serving prison terms for rape and another murder, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on October 8,2021 convicted for conspiring the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. A special CBI court awarded life imprisonment to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and four others, in the 2002 murder case.