Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Depression Likely To Weaken On Morning Of November 22

As low pressure develops over the southwest Bay of Bengal on November 22, the depression will likely weaken gradually.

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 10:25 pm

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area on the morning of November 22. As a result, light-to-moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on that date.

The light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema on November 23, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department.

The depression moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 5.30 PM today over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Continuing to move west-northwestwards towards south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, the system is likely to maintain the intensity of depression till midnight tonight, and thereafter gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area on the morning of November 22, said the bulletin. 

