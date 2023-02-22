Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi Even As Minimum Temp Settles 3 Notches Above Normal

Home National

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi Even As Minimum Temp Settles 3 Notches Above Normal

The visibility levels dropped to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.  

Fog in Delhi
Fog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 10:20 pm

Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed a dense layer of fog on Wednesday morning, an unusual phenomenon for the month, even as the minimum temperature settled three notches above normal at 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature settled at 29.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

The visibility levels dropped to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.  

Related stories

In Pictures: Delhi Wakes Up To A Foggy Morning

Dense Fog Throws Life Out Of Gear In Parts Of Rajasthan

Fog Engulfs Parts Of MP, Drizzles Expected, Says IMD

An airport official said seven flights were diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi.

“Dense fog observed at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi and west Rajasthan, and shallow to moderate fog over Bihar and Odisha," an IMD official said.

Mahesh Palawat, a senior meteorologist at Skymet Weather, said a cyclonic circulation has developed over Punjab and Haryana under the influence of a western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region. 

"Warm and humid easterly winds and cool northwesterly winds are interacting over the region due to the induced cyclonic circulation. The increase in humidity and condensation are leading to fog formation. Such weather is not common in February," he said.

The dense fog is also unusual considering the capital has been recording higher-than-normal temperatures over the last few days. 

Delhi had on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. 

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

A senior meteorologist said such temperatures are usually witnessed in the first half of March.

Tags

National Climate Change Weather Forecast Foggy Day Weather News New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat