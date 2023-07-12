Delhi: River Yamuna's Water Level Breaches All Time Record Of 1978, Section 144 Imposed In Flood-Prone Areas

River Yamuna's water level on Wednesday surpassed the all time-record of 207.49 metres set in 1978 and is currently flowing at a level of 207.55 metres. Earlier today, the river was flowing precariously close to the all-time record. Delhi Chief Minister urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that levels of the Yamuna don't rise further.

Yamuna in Delhi breaches all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, now flowing at 207.55 metres: Central Water Commission — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

As a pre-emptive measure, Section 144 has been imposed by Delhi police in the flood-prone areas in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to intervene as Yamuna water-level rises to all-time high. pic.twitter.com/6Z80tkUv2I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, for the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.25 metres by 8 am on Wednesday.

A fear of flood prevailed in the capital city of Delhi as the water level of the Yamuna river at Old Delhi railway bridge rose to 207 metres.

"The Yamuna water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.76 metres by 8 pm, which is the highest since 2013 when the river reached a level of 207.32 metres," a senior official told PTI.

VIDEO | The Yamuna river in Delhi swelled to the highest recorded level in 10 years today as it crossed the 207-metre mark.



Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level amid heavy rainfall over the last two days. pic.twitter.com/HC5pp4fs2c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

"The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain. All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is waterlogging, people can be evacuated immediately," a senior police official was quoted by news agency.

Mathura, Uttarakhand | The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain. All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is… pic.twitter.com/lHHAVVTn6f — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023

He later explained that incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas was the primary reason behind the sharp rise in water level.

Rising water levels prompted evacuation

On Monday, the Yamuna river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres which prompted the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

It has been reported that the people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes.

It said 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work and NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people.

According to the officials, the Old Railway Bridge has been closed for traffic. while all gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water and prevent prolonged high water levels.