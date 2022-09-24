Delhi Women Panel Seeks Details Of Steps Taken For LGBTQI+ Persons' Welfare From Delhi Government

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has asked the Delhi government to provide details of steps taken for the welfare measures for the LGBTQI+ community.

The DCW has asked the Social Welfare Department to inform whether the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 have been notified in Delhi and whether a Transgender Welfare Board has been set up.

"We have taken suo-moto cognisance of issues faced by LGBTQI+ persons in Delhi. The Commission through its transgender cell regularly interacts with LGBTQI+ persons and assists them in resolving their problems. However, they continue to face several issues," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Maliwal said there is no shelter home in Delhi for transgenders and asked the social welfare department to furnish details of any pending proposals on the matter.

In its notice to the Department of Social Welfare, the commission has also enquired about the steps taken by the government to advertise the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Further, the commission has set up an enquiry into the issuance of transgender certificates in Delhi and issued notices to all district magistrates seeking details of the applications received for the same. The notice has also sought details about the certificates that are issued to indicate a gender change. They have been asked to furnish details regarding the number of applications that have been received, issued, rejected or lying pending.

The district magistrates have also been asked about Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) followed, steps taken to streamline the process and assist the transgenders approaching the DM office for application of certificates.

The DCW has also sought data regarding the number of applications in the district where an appeal was made before the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 against a rejected application.

