Delhi Woman Sets World Record By Running 6,000 Km Highway In 110 Days

Delhi-based 35-year-old athlete, Sufiya Khan, bagged the Guinness World Record (GWR) for running 6,002 km in 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes. Sufiya Khan took the shortest time to travel the 'golden quadrilateral' - a network of national highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - by foot.

On Saturday she was given the tag of the "fastest female to run along The Indian Golden Quadrilateral Road."

Sufiyan began her run on December 16, 2020, and by April 6, 2020, she completed her run on the Quadrilateral Road.

During her run, Sufiyan’s support system was her husband, who drove the car, took care of her nutrition and physiotherapy. Sufiyan was also joined by other cyclists and runners on the way, as her support system.

Talking to GWR, "No, I did not think of giving up in the entire attempt. Though there were very many injuries that happened during the run my full focus was on completing this attempt in minimum time."

Taking to social media, Sufiyan’s said, “I am very grateful to all you amazing people who ran along for few miles to few hundreds of miles, who warmly welcomed me in their city, who arranged homefood for me, who encouraged me to run when i was down, who celebrated my every success as their own, who worried about me when i was running alone or in dark, who contributed financially for the expedition need, who arranged my accommodation and those who love me unconditionally and prayed everyday for me.”

Sufiyan, who identifies herself as an ultrarunner, describes ultra-distance running, any footrace longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres, as her passion.