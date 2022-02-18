Delhi Transport Dept's 'Faceless Services': Learning Licenses Given To Over 93% Of 1.54L Applicants

Delhi government's transport department has provided learning licences to over 93 percent of the 1.54 lakh applicants in the past six months under its 'faceless services', officials said on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'faceless services' of the Transport department related to driving licences and different kinds of permits and certificates on August 11, 2021.

The e-learning licence, under which applicants can take the driving test online and receive the document at a given address, was started on August 7 last year. According to official figures, from August till mid February 2022, a total 1,54,618 applications were received for e-learning licence. The number of applicants who passed the test was 1,45,124.

The number of pending applications for learning licence test was 3,410. Those who failed the test numbered 6,084, including 1,157 due to colour blindness, the figures showed. Under the 'faceless services' for various other transport related documents, over 85 percent applications have been approved so far, it showed. Since the launch of the scheme, over eight lakh applications were received by the department, Transport department officials said.

The department communicates to people whose applications are not accepted due to various reasons, including incomplete details or certain other technicalities, they said. With the Transport department services related to driving licence, registration certificate, permits and termination of hypothecation available online in a faceless manner, the government has closed down four motor licensing office (MLOs), including IP Estate Vasant Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Janakpuri.

The 'Faceless Services envision providing contactless, queue-less, hassle-free services to the applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any transport department office. People can avail a faceless service by logging on "http://transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required document. The process is Aadhaar-authenticated and fees can also be paid online. The applied for document is dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

