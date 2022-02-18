Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Transport Dept's 'Faceless Services': Learning Licenses Given To Over 93% Of 1.54L Applicants

The 'Faceless Services envision providing contactless, queue-less, hassle-free services to the applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any transport department office.

Delhi Transport Dept's 'Faceless Services': Learning Licenses Given To Over 93% Of 1.54L Applicants
Delhi govt has issued learning licenses under its

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:00 pm

Delhi government's transport department has provided learning licences to over 93 percent of the 1.54 lakh applicants in the past six months under its 'faceless services', officials said on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'faceless services' of the Transport department related to driving licences and different kinds of permits and certificates on August 11, 2021.

The e-learning licence, under which applicants can take the driving test online and receive the document at a given address, was started on August 7 last year. According to official figures, from August till mid February 2022, a total 1,54,618 applications were received for e-learning licence. The number of applicants who passed the test was 1,45,124.

The number of pending applications for learning licence test was 3,410. Those who failed the test numbered 6,084, including 1,157 due to colour blindness, the figures showed. Under the 'faceless services' for various other transport related documents, over 85 percent applications have been approved so far, it showed. Since the launch of the scheme, over eight lakh applications were received by the department, Transport department officials said.

Related stories

Air Quality Panel Inspected 4,890 Sites In Delhi-NCR To Check Air Pollution

Shift Covid Vaccination Centres From Delhi Govt Schools: Parents Association Writes To L-G

Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates To Submit Applications For E-Auto Permits Till Feb 23

The department communicates to people whose applications are not accepted due to various reasons, including incomplete details or certain other technicalities, they said. With the Transport department services related to driving licence, registration certificate, permits and termination of hypothecation available online in a faceless manner, the government has closed down four motor licensing office (MLOs), including IP Estate Vasant Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Janakpuri.

The 'Faceless Services envision providing contactless, queue-less, hassle-free services to the applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any transport department office. People can avail a faceless service by logging on "http://transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required document. The process is Aadhaar-authenticated and fees can also be paid online. The applied for document is dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Transport Department Driving, Drivers, Transport Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Government Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: Campaigning Ends, Over To Voters Now

Punjab Polls: Campaigning Ends, Over To Voters Now

Campaigning Ends For Third Phase Of UP Assembly Polls

7,780 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 191 Deaths In Kerala

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Other Leaders Offer Prayers At 'Medaram Jatara'

Air Quality Panel Inspected 4,890 Sites In Delhi-NCR To Check Air Pollution

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases