Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Delhi: Schools From Classes 9-12, Coaching Institutes To Reopen From Feb 7

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also allowed gyms to reopen and extend the night curfew from 10 PM to 11 PM as the Covid-19 cases in the National capital decreased.

DDMA revises pandemic restrictions in the national capital. PTI

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 1:59 pm

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for class 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city, officials said.

The DDMA, however, decided that night curfew will continue in Delhi. It extended its imposition for an hour from earlier 10 PM to 11 PM. The gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, officials said.

In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in vehicles from wearing masks and gave its nod to resumption of offices with 100 percent attendance, they said. 

The decisions were taken based on experts' advise amid consistent decrease in Covid positivity rate and number of cases, they said.

Institutions of higher education and coaching institutes will be permitted to open subject to following SOPs and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour(CAB). Schools will be reopened in a phased manner for 9-12 from February 7, they said. 

Teachers, who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to attend classes, they said.

During the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, emphasis was given on enhancing vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group, officials added.

