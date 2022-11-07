Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Delhi's Minimum Temperature Settles At 17 deg C, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

AQI had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the ''severe plus'' category, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles.

Stubble burning in Punjab has worsened the air quality in the National Capital.
Updated: 07 Nov 2022 3:21 pm

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Monday while the minimum temperature settled at 17 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 at 9.10 am.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 96 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Sunday stood at 339 at 4 pm, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday, according to the CPCB. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the ''severe plus'' category, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of government staff to work from home is also likely to be taken, according to Delhi government officials.

(With PTI inputs)

