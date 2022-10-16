Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Poor', Minimum Temperature Settles At 19.1 Degree Celsius

According to the MeT department, on Monday, Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 32 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Listen to the story

Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Poor', Minimum Temp Settles At 19.1 Degree Celsius
Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Poor', Minimum Temp Settles At 19.1 Degree Celsius AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 8:07 pm

The air quality in the national capital plunged into the "poor" category on Sunday, while the city's maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 94 per cent and 46 per cent, a weather official said.

According to the MeT department, on Monday, Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 32 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed that at 6.05 pm, Delhi's air quality was in the poor category at 232.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the maximum settled at 31.6, a notch below the season's average.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Says Proud Of Dr B R Ambedkar’s 22 Pledges Amid Political Row Over Delhi Conversion Event

Traffic Will Be Affected On Central Delhi Roads From Oct 18-21 Due To Interpol Event: Police

Covid: 135 New Cases In Delhi, Positivity Rate 2.12%

Tags

National Delhi's Air Quality Met Department Air Quality Index (AQI) New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health