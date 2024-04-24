National

Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 37.5 Deg C

The heat index forecast for the next 24 hours is expected to be less than 40 degrees Celsius.

File Image
Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 37.5 Deg C Photo: File Image
The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 28 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds on Thursday, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle at 21 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Tuesday evening, the capital recorded rainfall activity in some parts of Delhi, which was recorded at 2.0 millimetres during the past 24 hours, according to the IMD.

