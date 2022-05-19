Delhi Records 520 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Death

Delhi recorded 520 new Covid cases and one more death on Thursday while the positivity rate declined to 2.09 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload increased to 19,02,180, while the death toll rose to 26,199.

A total of 24,918 Covid tests were conducted here a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The national capital logged 532 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent.