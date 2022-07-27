Delhi: Rain To Pick Up From Thursday

Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm. It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 257.4 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

Heavy rainfall Getty Images

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:28 pm

Rainfall activity in Delhi is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the MeT office forecasting moderate rain or thudershowers in the city over the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards", leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

The observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The weather bureau said the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 34 degrees Celsius for the next six days. 

(With PTI Inputs)

