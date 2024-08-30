Delhi Police Head Constable Collapses, Dies While Dancing At Senior's Farewell Party

A head constable of Delhi Police died while dancing at the farewell party of the station house officer of Roop Nagar Police Station , an officer said on Thursday, adding that the cause of death probably was a heart attack.
The deceased head Constable, identified as Ravi Kumar, was originally from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and had joined the Delhi Police in 2010, according to police cited in a news agency PTI report.
The farewell party was thrown in honour of the Roop Nagar SHO who had been transferred recently.
Kumar, while dancing at the party, suddenly fell down and complained of chest pain. He was then rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead, the report quoted as saying a police officer.
A video from the party, shot minutes before the incident, appeared on social media showing Kumar dancing.
Ravi Kumar, who had an angiography done about 45 days ago, is survived by his wife and two children, police said.