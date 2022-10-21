Delhi Police Apprehends Chinese Woman For Identity Theft, Anti-India Activities

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Chinese woman from Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi for staying in India using a fake identity and allegedly indulging in "anti-national activities", officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China.

She was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen and was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

Delhi | A Chinese woman, Cai Ruo arrested for alleged involvement in anti-national activities. One Nepali citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama recovered from her. However, it was found that she's Chinese&travelled to India in '19 on Chinese passport. Case registered. — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her. However, when inquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was found that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019, they said.

A case has been registered against her on October 17 under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)