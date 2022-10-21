Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Delhi Police Apprehends Chinese Woman For Identity Theft, Anti-India Activities

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China. During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her. However, later it was found that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 10:41 am

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Chinese woman from Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi for staying in India using a fake identity and allegedly indulging in "anti-national activities", officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China.

She was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen and was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her. However, when inquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was found that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019, they said.

A case has been registered against her on October 17 under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

