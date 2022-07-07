Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi: No Major Respite From Muggy Weather Till Saturday

Delhi is reeling under sultry weather conditions on Thursday as rains continue to play truant.

undefined
Delhi Heatwave AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 8:01 pm

Delhi reeled under sultry weather conditions on Thursday as rains continued to play truant.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring down the temperature to 33 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Though the monsoon arrived in the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the city its first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in the maximum temperature.

"A low-pressure area had developed over Odisha and traveled to Gujarat. It had pulled the trough towards central India, leading to heavy rainfall there," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

Related stories

Heatwave Grips Europe As People Try Ways To Cool Off

Heatwave Conditions Abate Nationwide Till June 29: IMD

Heatwave Continues In Delhi As Mercury Soars Past 46*C, Relief Expected Later This Week

The weather system has now moved to south Pakistan and started degenerating.

The western end of the monsoon trough will again shift towards the north. A cyclonic circulation is also developing over central Pakistan. It could result in heavy rainfall at some places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Rajasthan are also expected to receive good rainfall, the meteorologist said.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last six days.

It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

The weather department had earlier issued an orange alert for moderate rainfall on Wednesday which was later shifted to Thursday. However, the rain continued to elude the capital.

Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky and light rain till July 13, according to the IMD's latest forecast.

Tags

National Safdarjung Observatory Scanty Precipitation Delhi's Primary Weather Station Indian Meteorological Department Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Weather Office Low-pressure Area
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points