National

Delhi Metro Services Not Available Till 2.30 PM On Holi

The services on non-terminal stations will be available much later as the operations start from terminal stations at 2.30pm.

Advertisement

P
PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Delhi Metro Services Not Available Till 2.30 PM On Holi
info_icon

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2.30 pm on the day of Holi on March 25, officials said on Friday.

The services on non-terminal stations will be available much later as the operations start from terminal stations at 2.30pm.   

"On the day of the Holi festival, on March 25 (Monday), Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will thus start at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 25 and will continue normally thereafter, it further said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads