Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Home National

Delhi LG Renames 16 Parks In Honor Of Unsung Heroes On Independence Day

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena renamed 16 parks in the city after several unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image)
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image)

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 5:09 pm

 Sixteen parks in Delhi bearing the names of several unsung heroes of the freedom struggle were dedicated by Lt Governor V K Saxena on the 76th Independence Day. 

At an event to be held on Monday as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Saxena unveiled a plaque of 'Lala Hardayal Park' at Jasola and symbolically dedicated the remaining parks located across the city, officials said.

'Lala Hardayal Park' was earlier known as "District Park, Jasola", they said. 

A list of 16 parks had been sent by the DDA to the Delhi government a few months ago for naming them after freedom fighters like Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, General Shah Nawaz Khan, Gobind Behari Lal, Colonel Prem Sahgal, and Basanta Kumar Biswas among others, officials had said. 

These parks were to be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi as a mark of respect and recognition for their sacrifices, they had said. 

DDA officials on Sunday said, District Park, R-Block, Greater Kailash-I has been named “Asaf Ali Park"; District Park, Sector-B, Vasant Kunj as “Avadh Behari Park”; District Park at Jasola as “Lala Hardayal Park"; District Park, Lok Vihar, Pitampura as “Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon Park"; and District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka as “Swami Shraddhanand Park”, among others.

National V K Saxena Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Delhi Government Lala Hardayal Park
