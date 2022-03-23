Delhi Govt To Operationalise 7 New Hospitals: Health Minister

The Delhi government will soon operationalise seven new hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 6,834, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.



At present, the Delhi government has 37 hospitals operational across the city. “The Delhi Govt. is all set to make a new record in the field of healthcare by opening up 7 new hospitals with a total capacity of 6834 new beds in the next few months,” he tweeted.



The new hospitals will be Shalimar Bagh Hospital, Kirari Hospital, Sarita Vihar Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya, GTB Hospital, Raghubir Nagar Hospital and Sultanpuri Hospital.

With PTI inputs.