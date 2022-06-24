Delhi Government To Organise 3-Day Fair To Promote Alternatives Of Single-Use Plastic

The Delhi government will organise a three-day mega fair to promote alternatives of single-use plastic from July 1-3 at the Thyagaraj Stadium here, an official statement said.

The decision was taken after a review meeting, that was chaired by Environment Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat with officers of departments concerned regarding the action report of 14 points under the Summer Action Plan.

Officers from several departments, including the Environment Department, DPCC, DSIIDC, MCD, Education Department, Delhi Police, DTC, I & FC, PWD and DCB attended the meeting.

"The government is making constant efforts to reduce Delhi's rising pollution levels. Single-use plastic has been a significant factor in fostering pollution. "To stop the usage of single-use plastic items in such circumstances, an awareness campaign is required," Rai said.

He said in order to promote various alternatives against single-use plastic, the government has planned to hold a three-day fair at Thyagaraj Stadium and that, companies, entrepreneurs, and organisations producing goods related to other alternatives for single-use plastic will participate in this fair.

"The participants will be able to share their products with consumers on a single platform. In this fair, other single-use plastic alternatives like pottery, cloth, bags made of paper and jute, crockery made of biodegradable items will be displayed.

"In addition, things made from recycled plastic such as trays, vases, stands, photo frames, compostable products, compostable food packaging materials and home decor items will also be included in this fair," he said.

He said entrepreneurs working on other alternatives to single use plastic can log on to the website of Environment Department for registration.

He also appealed to all the citizens of Delhi to join hands with the government to encourage and promote start-ups and entrepreneurs producing alternatives for single use plastic and make Delhi a plastic-free city for citizens.

(With PTI inputs)