Delhi: 29-Year-Old Gym Owner Murdered By Father Hours Before Wedding, Probe On

About the case

The 29-year-old gym owner Gaurav Singhal allegedly was stabbed multiple times by his father. Shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

After initial investigation, a long trail of blood was identified leading to the room where Singhal’s body was discovered. This clearly suggested that the body was dragged inside the room for hiding. Furthermore, several shoe marks of different sizes were also identified at the alleged crime scene which made room for the possibility of involvement of more than one person in the murder.