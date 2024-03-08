Delhi: 29-Year-Old Gym Owner Murdered By Father Hours Before Wedding, Probe On

In a bizarre incident, Delhi police arrested the father of a 29-year-old man for killing his son with sharp-edged weapons in south Delhi a few hours before his wedding.
About the case
The 29-year-old gym owner Gaurav Singhal allegedly was stabbed multiple times by his father. Shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
After initial investigation, a long trail of blood was identified leading to the room where Singhal’s body was discovered. This clearly suggested that the body was dragged inside the room for hiding. Furthermore, several shoe marks of different sizes were also identified at the alleged crime scene which made room for the possibility of involvement of more than one person in the murder.
The investigation also revealed a strained relationship between Gaurav and his father, according to police.
“During the probe, it came to light that the father and son did not have a cordial relationship. The accused has also told the Police that he has no regrets and he should have done it earlier. Further probe underway”, said police, as per reports.
According to a police officer, Gaurav did not want to get married, but was being pressured by his father.
“Through local enquiry, we have learnt that Singhal was in love with another woman and wanted to marry her. His family did not approve of his relationship. We have learnt that Singhal and his father often had altercations over that issue,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.
Further investigation is underway, they said.