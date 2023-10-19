Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Delhi Excise ‘Scam’: Court Allows Manish Sisodia To Sign Documents To Allocate Funds For Works In His Constituency

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by Sisodia.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia PTI

PTI

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 6:49 pm

A court here on Thursday allowed former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sidodia, arrested in  cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign  documents to facilitate allocation of funds for development schemes for his assembly constituency.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by Sisodia.

“On an application moved on behalf of A (accused) 8 (Sisodia), he has been permitted to put his signatures, under attestation of the court, on some documents pertaining to approval/allocation of funds for some development schemes pertaining to his Assembly Constituency,” the judge said.

The judge had earlier allowed a similar application moved by Sisodia in August.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED, respectively.

The two central agencies have alleged the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who paid bribes for licences. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has strongly refuted the charge.

The excise policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption.

-With PTI Input

