Delhi Court To Hear Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case On March 2

Special judge M K Nagpal, who had recently granted three-day interim bail to the politician, adjourned the matter after noting that an application related to the case was pending before the Supreme Court.

PTI
PTI

February 21, 2024

Delhi court to hear the bail application of Manish Sisodia on March 2
A Delhi court will hear on March 2 the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

“I will take up the matter on March 2,” the judge said. The judge had on Feb 21 granted interim bail to Sisodia to attend his niece's wedding.

The CBI had on February 26 last year arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequently arrested him on March 9 in the connected money laundering case while he was in judicial custody in Tihar jail.

