Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid’s Bail Application In 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. Khalid has been in jail since September 2020 in a UAPA case.
Earlier, Khalid had sought regular bail in the case on the grounds of delay and parity with other accused. The bail plea was moved by Khalid after he withdrew his plea seeking the relief from the Supreme Court.
On May 13 the Court had reserved the order on Khalid’s bail application. The Delhi police's special public prosecutor had opposed the bail plea as it was "frivolous and baseless".
Khalid has been inside jail since September 2020, under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy surrounding the communal violence that broke out in Delhi in February 2020.