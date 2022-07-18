Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Demands Centre To Withdraw GST On Pre-Packed, Labelled Food

GST would apply on such specified goods where the pre-packaged commodity is supplied in packages containing a quantity of less than or equal to 25 kilograms according to the Union finance ministry.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 2:57 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the Centre to withdraw the Goods and Services Tax (GST) it has freshly imposed on pre-packed and labelled food items.

"The entire country is facing a steep price rise and the Centre has increased the cost of food items by imposing GST on them. I demand the Centre to withdraw it," Kejriwal told reporters.

A 5 per cent GST rate on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg kicked in on Monday.

Delhi is the only state in the country that is providing relief to people from price rise by providing them health, education, water, electricity, travel and other basic facilities free of cost, Kejriwal said.

According to the Union finance ministry, GST would apply on such specified goods where the pre-packaged commodity is supplied in packages containing a quantity of less than or equal to 25 kilograms.

(with inputs from PTI)

