Delhi-Bound Air India Aircraft Collides With Tug Truck At Pune Airport

A Delhi-bound Air India flight carrying 180 passengers on Thursday collided with a tug truck while taxiing towards the runway at the airport in Maharashtra's Pune.
The aircraft suffered damage to its nose and a true near the landing gear, news agency ANI quoted an airport official as saying.
"The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," the airport official said.
Airport officials have reportedly confirmed the incident and stated that "the passengers were immediately deplaned and arrangements were made for an alternative flight to Delhi."
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also announced an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the collision.
Preliminary reports suggest that the tug truck, used for manoeuvring the aircraft on the ground, struck the plane during the taxiing process, the ANI report said.
The DGCA's investigation will focus on operational protocols and possible lapses that led to the incident, the report added.
While airport operations continued without much disruption, the affected aircraft was taken out of service for detailed inspection and repairs for and is was later ready for operations.