Delhi Becoming Capital Of Crime, Need To Maintain Public Order: Sisodia To LG

Listen to the story

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 10:34 pm

In view of a murder incident in Baljit Nagar, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appealing to him to take cognizance of his constitutional duty of maintaining public order.

In the letter, he said the crime graph in the city has increased and it seems that Delhi has become the capital of crime.

He also mentioned the worsening law and order situation in Delhi.  

"The constitution has given the responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi to you (LG) and the police directly reports to you. I request you to kindly pay some attention to this," Sisodia said in the letter.

"If you dedicate some time in streamlining the deteriorating law and order situation in the city then it will benefit the general public of Delhi," he added.

Sisodia also listed a number of recent crime incidents that took place in the city.      

He said two days back some goons battered a youth to death in broad daylight in Baljit Nagar similarly last week a man was stabbed to death in Sundar Nagri areas.     

"A few weeks back an incident of rape with a girl in Kendriya Vidhyalaya premises in Delhi has came to light. All these incidents show that criminals do not fear law enforcement in the city," Sisodia said.      

He appealed to Saxena to pay heed to the func

(Inputs from PTI)

