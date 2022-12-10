Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delay In Hazardous Waste Disposal Abuse Of Right To Health Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors: NHRC Chief

Home National

Delay In Hazardous Waste Disposal Abuse Of Right To Health Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors: NHRC Chief

Addressing a Human Rights Day event here hosted by the National Human Rights Commission, he said that one outfall of globalisation is the concentration of wealth in transnational companies and a few countries.

Bhopal gas tragedy took place at a plant of a global company in Bhopal in 1984, considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters.
Bhopal gas tragedy took place at a plant of a global company in Bhopal in 1984, considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters. File Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 12:59 pm

Tonnes of hazardous waste is lying at the site of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and delay in its disposal contaminates groundwater and soil which is a "direct abuse" of the right to health of survivors and locals, NHRC chairperson justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd) said Saturday.

Addressing a Human Rights Day event here hosted by the National Human Rights Commission, he said that one outfall of globalisation is the concentration of wealth in transnational companies and a few countries.

"For calamities caused by industrial disasters, transnational enterprises' responsibilities have to be well defined," the NHRC chief asserted. 

He cited the Bhopal gas tragedy which took place at a plant of a global company in Bhopal in 1984, considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters. The multinational company, Union Carbide, faced global criticism following the tragedy. 

Mishra said, "Approximately 3,000 people died. Around 336 tonnes of hazardous waste is still lying on the premises."

"The property changed hands. Delay in the disposal of such hazardous waste by a multinational company contaminates groundwater and soil and is a direct abuse of the right to health of the survivors and residents of the area," he added.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

MP CM Leads All-Religion Meet To Mark Bhopal Gas Tragedy Anniversary; Blames Union Carbide For 'Unforgettable' Disaster

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Remembered Inside UK Parliament

Indian-Origin MP Seeks Justice For Victims Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy In UK Parliament

Tags

National Bhopal Gas Tragedy Hazardous Waste Disposal Abuse Right To Health National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe