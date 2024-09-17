Day In Pics: September 17, 2024

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district.
A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud during hearing its suo motu case over the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata's postgraduate doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in New Delhi.
Junior doctors watch live proceedings of the Supreme Court hearing on the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata.
In this file photo, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena greets Atishi as then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal looks on after they took oath as Delhi Ministers, in New Delhi. Atishi will be new chief minister of Delhi, all AAP MLAs unanimously accept Kejriwal's proposal forwarding her name.
A priest performs 'puja' before a train on Vishwakarma Puja, at Santipur railway station, in Nadia.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah with Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw at the release of a special booklet on achievements of first 100 days of the government during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, in New Delhi.
Devotees take part in the immersion of 'Mumbaicha Raja' at the end of the Ganesh festival, in Mumbai.
A priest worships next to weapons belonging to Tripura State Rifles (TSR) during the Vishwakarma Puja, in Agartala.
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after the water lavel of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.
Devotees pray while having a glimpse of holy relic on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, at Hazratbal Shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar.