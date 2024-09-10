Day In Pics: September 10, 2024

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Board (MSRTC) bus after it hit a metro pole as the driver lost control, at Ovala in Thane.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur with BJP candidate Narinder Singh Raina during a roadshow to file latter's nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.
Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference, at party HQ in New Delhi.
In this combo photo, police personnel inspect the site (left) where one of the cement blocks was allegedly placed Sunday on the tracks of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, as an attempt to derail a loaded goods train, in Ajmer.
Another wolf, part of a pack which has allegedly killed several people, being captured by forest department personnel, in Bahraich district.
Security personnel stand guard during a curfew imposed by the Imphal West district administration.
Parents protest outside a private school against the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl student in the school on 3rd September, in Noida. Noida Police has arrested a man in connection with the alleged incident, according to officials.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras during a meeting at his residence in New Delhi.
Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Shimla.
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh with his daughter Nurvi offers prayers before Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.
Police personnel inspect the site of the debris after a landslide near Munkatiya between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath National Highway on Monday evening, in Rudraprayag district. At least 5 people were killed and more pilgrims could be trapped under the debris, according to officials.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during signing of an MoU between Autodesk and the Government of Tamil Nadu, in Chicago.
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students at Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.