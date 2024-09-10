National

Day In Pics: September 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 10, 2024

MSRTC bus accident in Thane | Photo: PTI

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Board (MSRTC) bus after it hit a metro pole as the driver lost control, at Ovala in Thane.

Nomination filing for J&K polls
Nomination filing for J&K polls | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur with BJP candidate Narinder Singh Raina during a roadshow to file latter's nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.

Pawan Khera PC
Pawan Khera PC | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference, at party HQ in New Delhi.

Attempt to derail goods train in Ajmer
Attempt to derail goods train in Ajmer | Photo: PTI

In this combo photo, police personnel inspect the site (left) where one of the cement blocks was allegedly placed Sunday on the tracks of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, as an attempt to derail a loaded goods train, in Ajmer.

Another wolf captured in Bahraich
Another wolf captured in Bahraich | Photo: PTI

Another wolf, part of a pack which has allegedly killed several people, being captured by forest department personnel, in Bahraich district.

Curfew in Imphal West district
Curfew in Imphal West district | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during a curfew imposed by the Imphal West district administration.

Parents protest over minors assault in Noida school
Parents protest over minor's assault in Noida school | Photo: PTI

Parents protest outside a private school against the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl student in the school on 3rd September, in Noida. Noida Police has arrested a man in connection with the alleged incident, according to officials.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pashupati Paras meet
Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pashupati Paras meet | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras during a meeting at his residence in New Delhi.

Low clouds in Shimla
Low clouds in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Shimla.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival
Ganesh Chaturthi festival | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh with his daughter Nurvi offers prayers before Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.

Landslide on Kedarnath National Highway
Landslide on Kedarnath National Highway | Photo: PTI

Police personnel inspect the site of the debris after a landslide near Munkatiya between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath National Highway on Monday evening, in Rudraprayag district. At least 5 people were killed and more pilgrims could be trapped under the debris, according to officials.

MK Stalin in Chicago, USA
MK Stalin in Chicago, USA | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during signing of an MoU between Autodesk and the Government of Tamil Nadu, in Chicago.

Rahul Gandhi in USA
Rahul Gandhi in USA | Photo: PTI

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students at Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.

