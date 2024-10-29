Day In Pics: October 29, 2024

Women buy decorative item ahead of Diwali festival, in Shimla.
A Self Help Group members craft a Kunbi saree at a Handloom at Parnem, Goa, aspiring to become 'Lakhpati Didi'.Goa's 'Lakhpati Didis' are empowering women through entrepreneurship and cultural revival.
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks to the media, in New Delhi.
Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Milind Deora during his nomination filing procession for Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
Residents near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists on the second day after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy, in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with CII office-bearers during the India-Spain Business Summit, in Mumbai.
Police inspect the fire accident spot at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district. Over 150 people were injured in the accident.
BJP President Ravinder Raina meets family members of rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah who was killed in a terrorist attack at Gulmarg, in Anantnag district.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visits Siji P.J., a beneficiary of the Kaithangu project initiated by Rahul Gandhi, in Kallurutty, Mukkam, Wayanad.
A man plucks lotus flowers in a pond ahead of the Diwali festival, in Bhopal.
Passengers wait under a temporary canopy amid heavy festival rush ahead of the Diwali festival, at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister JP Nadda felicitates a beneficiary at the launch, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects, at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives to address the Army Commanders Conference, in Delhi.
Chandrakant Mokate of Shiv Sena (UBT) with supporters on his way to file nomination papers for Assembly polls, in Pune.
BJPs Hemant Rasne with supporters in a train before filing his nomination papers for Assembly polls, in Pune.