National

Day In Pics: October 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 29, 2024

Diwali shopping in Shimla
Diwali shopping in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Women buy decorative item ahead of Diwali festival, in Shimla.

Lakhpati Didis of Goa
Lakhpati Didis of Goa | Photo: PTI
A Self Help Group members craft a Kunbi saree at a Handloom at Parnem, Goa, aspiring to become 'Lakhpati Didi'.Goa's 'Lakhpati Didis' are empowering women through entrepreneurship and cultural revival.

Kalyan Banerjee speaks to media
Kalyan Banerjee speaks to media | Photo: PTI
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks to the media, in New Delhi.

Milind Deora files nominations in Mumbai
Milind Deora files nominations | Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Milind Deora during his nomination filing procession for Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Akhnoor
Encounter in Akhnoor | Photo: PTI
Residents near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists on the second day after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy, in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

India Spain business summit
India Spain business summit | Photo: PTI
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with CII office-bearers during the India-Spain Business Summit, in Mumbai.

Fire accident in Kasargod
Fire accident in Kasargod | Photo: PTI
Police inspect the fire accident spot at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district. Over 150 people were injured in the accident.

Ravinder Raina meets martyr Kaisar A Shahs family
Ravinder Raina meets martyr Kaisar A Shah's family | Photo: PTI
BJP President Ravinder Raina meets family members of rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah who was killed in a terrorist attack at Gulmarg, in Anantnag district.

Priyanka in Wayanad
Priyanka in Wayanad | Photo: PTI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visits Siji P.J., a beneficiary of the Kaithangu project initiated by Rahul Gandhi, in Kallurutty, Mukkam, Wayanad.

Diwali festival
Diwali festival | Photo: PTI
A man plucks lotus flowers in a pond ahead of the Diwali festival, in Bhopal.

Heavy rush at Delhi station ahead of Diwali
Heavy rush at Delhi station ahead of Diwali | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Passengers wait under a temporary canopy amid heavy festival rush ahead of the Diwali festival, at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi.

PM Modi inaugurates various health related projects
PM Modi inaugurates various health related projects | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister JP Nadda felicitates a beneficiary at the launch, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects, at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi.

Army Commanders Conference
Army Commanders Conference | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives to address the Army Commanders Conference, in Delhi.

Chandrakant Mokate files nominations
Chandrakant Mokate files nominations | Photo: PTI
Chandrakant Mokate of Shiv Sena (UBT) with supporters on his way to file nomination papers for Assembly polls, in Pune.

Hemant Rasne files nominations
Hemant Rasne files nominations | Photo: PTI
BJPs Hemant Rasne with supporters in a train before filing his nomination papers for Assembly polls, in Pune.

