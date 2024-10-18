Day In Pics: October 18, 2024

Labourers spread onions for drying after rain, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.
A student clicks picture near the protest site of the junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.
A woman shows her hand decorated with henna, ahead of the Karwa Chauth festival, in Dehradun.
Security personnel outside the residence of former Chief Secretary in the Bihar Energy Department Sanjiv Hans during a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a disproportionate assets case, in Patna.
An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Security personnel stand guard during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mysuru, Karnataka.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami receives the final draft of rules and regulations prepared by a committee constituted for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, in Dehradun.
Deceased Ram Gopal Mishra's wife Roli and mother Munni Devi at their house, in Bahraich.
Police personnel conduct checking as security was beefed up in the view of Friday 'namaz' in violence-hit Bahraich district.
A potter arranges earthen lamps ahead of the Diwali festival, in Rajkot.