Day In Pics: October 18, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 18, 2024

Vegetable market in Karnataka
Vegetable market in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

Labourers spread onions for drying after rain, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

RG Kar Medical College: Junior doctors protest in KOlkata
Junior doctors protest | Photo: PTI
A student clicks picture near the protest site of the junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.

Karwa Chauth preparations in Dehradun
Karwa Chauth preparations | Photo: PTI
A woman shows her hand decorated with henna, ahead of the Karwa Chauth festival, in Dehradun.

ED raids premises of Sanjiv Hans
ED raids premises of Sanjiv Hans | Photo: PTI
Security personnel outside the residence of former Chief Secretary in the Bihar Energy Department Sanjiv Hans during a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a disproportionate assets case, in Patna.

Pollution in Delhi
Weather: Pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI
An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.

Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal during AAP press conference
AAP press conference | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

ED conducts raids in Karnataka Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case
ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case | Photo: PTI
Security personnel stand guard during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Pushkar Singh Dhami receives the final draft of rules and regulations of UCC report
UCC report submitted to Uttarakhand CM | Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami receives the final draft of rules and regulations prepared by a committee constituted for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, in Dehradun.

Bahraich violence case
Bahraich violence case | Photo: PTI
Deceased Ram Gopal Mishra's wife Roli and mother Munni Devi at their house, in Bahraich.

Security in Bahraich
Security in Bahraich | Photo: PTI
Police personnel conduct checking as security was beefed up in the view of Friday 'namaz' in violence-hit Bahraich district.

Diwali festival preparations
Diwali festival preparations | Photo: PTI
A potter arranges earthen lamps ahead of the Diwali festival, in Rajkot.

