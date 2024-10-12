National

Day In Pics: October 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 12, 2024

Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna at Akshardham temple | Photo: PTI

People participate in the 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna' at Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, in New Delhi.

Vijayadashami celebration in Kolkata
Vijayadashami celebration in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Devotees immerse an idol of Goddess Durga into the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', the last day of Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Mohan Bhagwat performs Shastra Puja in Nagpur
Mohan Bhagwat performs 'Shastra Puja' in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'Shastra Puja' during a function organised on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Nagpur.

Dussehra festival in Uttar Pradesh
Dussehra festival in Uttar Pradesh | Photo: PTI

CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust Vishwa Bhushan offers prayers during the worship ceremony of a grand weapon on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashami’ (Dussehra), in Varanasi.

Exercise Malabar 2024
Exercise Malabar 2024 | Photo: PTI

India, Australia, Japan, and the United States Navy personnel during the Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar 2024, in Visakhapatnam.

Train accident in TNs Kavarapettai
Train accident in TN's Kavarapettai | Photo: PTI/Senthil Kumar

Restoration work underway after Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train collided with a stationary goods train on Friday, at Kavarapettai near Chennai.

RSS Vijayadashami programme in Nagpur
RSS' Vijayadashami programme in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers during a function organised on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Nagpur.

Vijayadashami celebration in Haridwar
Vijayadashami celebration in Haridwar | Photo: PTI

'Sadhus' perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Rajnath Singh at Vijayadashami event in Darjeeling
Rajnath Singh at Vijayadashami event in Darjeeling | Photo: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami' during a function at the Sukna Military Station, in Darjeeling district, West Bengal.

Vijayadashami celebration in Karad
Vijayadashami celebration in Karad | Photo: PTI

People take part in a procession on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Karad, Maharashtra.

Navaratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram
Navaratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Devotees at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during the Navaratri festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayadashami celebration in Jabalpur
Vijayadashami celebration in Jabalpur | Photo: PTI

Devotees perform rituals at a 'puja pandal' on 'Vijayadashami', the last day of Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

