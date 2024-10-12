Day In Pics: October 12, 2024

People participate in the 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna' at Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, in New Delhi.
Devotees immerse an idol of Goddess Durga into the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', the last day of Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'Shastra Puja' during a function organised on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Nagpur.
CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust Vishwa Bhushan offers prayers during the worship ceremony of a grand weapon on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashami’ (Dussehra), in Varanasi.
India, Australia, Japan, and the United States Navy personnel during the Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar 2024, in Visakhapatnam.
Restoration work underway after Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train collided with a stationary goods train on Friday, at Kavarapettai near Chennai.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers during a function organised on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Nagpur.
'Sadhus' perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami' during a function at the Sukna Military Station, in Darjeeling district, West Bengal.
People take part in a procession on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Karad, Maharashtra.
Devotees at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during the Navaratri festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Devotees perform rituals at a 'puja pandal' on 'Vijayadashami', the last day of Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.