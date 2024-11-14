Day In Pics: November 14, 2024

Aspirants stage a protest against UPPSC, demanding the implementation of 'Single Day, Single Sheet' exams, in Prayagraj.
Charred remains of vehicles after violence erupted outside a polling booth, where bypolls were being held when alleged supporters of Independent candidate Naresh Meena pelted stones at police and set ablaze vehicles on Wednesday night, in Tonk district of Rajasthan. Meena had slapped an RAS officer engaged in election duty.
The 'Panj Pyare' holding religious swords leads a 'nagar kirtan' procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar.
Arms and ammunition recovered during a cordon and search operation conducted by Manipur Police and Security forces in Jiribam district.
Sikh pilgrims raise religious slogans before departing for Pakistan to participate in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar.
Commuters amid dense smog, in Amritsar.