Day In Pics: November 13, 2024

Office goers walk amidst a dense layer of smog as the air quality index indicates 'severe' category early morning in New Delhi.
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives during Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Kerala.
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during Naihati assembly constituency bypoll, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wears a protective mask amid dense fog as he walks near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
A security personnel checks voter ID as voters wait to cast votes at a polling station during the Channapatna Assembly by-poll, Karnataka.