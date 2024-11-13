National

Day In Pics: November 13, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 13, 2024

Dense smog in Delhi
Weather: Dense smog in Delhi Photo: AP

Office goers walk amidst a dense layer of smog as the air quality index indicates 'severe' category early morning in New Delhi.

1/4
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Wayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad Photo: PTI
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives during Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Kerala.

2/4
West Bengal bypoll: Voting underway
West Bengal bypoll: Voting underway Photo: PTI
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during Naihati assembly constituency bypoll, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

3/4
Shehzad Poonawalla
Weather: Dense fog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wears a protective mask amid dense fog as he walks near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

4/4
Karnataka: Channapatna Assembly by-poll
Karnataka: Channapatna Assembly by-poll Photo: PTI
A security personnel checks voter ID as voters wait to cast votes at a polling station during the Channapatna Assembly by-poll, Karnataka.

