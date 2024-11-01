Day In Pics: November 01, 2024

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a visit to a potter family amid the Diwali festivities.
Merchants perform rituals during 'Chopda Puja', worship of the books of accounts, at a temple in Ahmedabad.
An Agra Metro train passes by as smog covers the city, a day after the festival of Diwali, in Agra.
Anti-smog guns being used to sprinkle water amid air pollution, in New Delhi. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday expressed gratitude to Delhiites for "largely refraining from bursting firecrackers" on Diwali, which helped prevent the city's air quality index (AQI) from slipping into the 'severe' category.
Students in 'yakshagana' attire perform during the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day 'Kannada Rajyotsava', at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Actor Rani Mukerji poses for photographers during ‘Kali Puja’, in Mumbai.
Vehicles move on a road as air quality continues to remain poor, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in New Delhi. A thick layer of haze blanketed Delhi on Friday, with the national capital's AQI plunging to 362.
A layer of smog engulfs the city of Ajmer, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, Rajasthan.
Congress leader KC Venugopal with Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir beats the traditional 'dhol' as he arrives, ahead of the state Assembly elections, at the airport in Ranchi.