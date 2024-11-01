National

Day In Pics: November 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 01, 2024

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi during Diwali festivities | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a visit to a potter family amid the Diwali festivities.

1/8
Chopda Puja
Chopda Puja in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI
Merchants perform rituals during 'Chopda Puja', worship of the books of accounts, at a temple in Ahmedabad.

2/8
Air pollution in Agra
Weather: Air pollution in Agra | Photo: PTI
An Agra Metro train passes by as smog covers the city, a day after the festival of Diwali, in Agra.

3/8
Air pollution in Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Anti-smog guns being used to sprinkle water amid air pollution, in New Delhi. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday expressed gratitude to Delhiites for "largely refraining from bursting firecrackers" on Diwali, which helped prevent the city's air quality index (AQI) from slipping into the 'severe' category.

4/8
Karnataka state formation day celebration
Karnataka state formation day celebration | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Students in 'yakshagana' attire perform during the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day 'Kannada Rajyotsava', at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru.

5/8
Actor Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji on Kali Puja in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
Actor Rani Mukerji poses for photographers during ‘Kali Puja’, in Mumbai.

6/8
Air pollution in New Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Vehicles move on a road as air quality continues to remain poor, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in New Delhi. A thick layer of haze blanketed Delhi on Friday, with the national capital's AQI plunging to 362.

7/8
Air pollution in Ajmer
Weather: Air pollution in Ajmer | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
A layer of smog engulfs the city of Ajmer, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, Rajasthan.

8/8
Congress leaders in Ranchi
J'khand polls: Congress leaders in Ranchi | Photo: PTI
Congress leader KC Venugopal with Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir beats the traditional 'dhol' as he arrives, ahead of the state Assembly elections, at the airport in Ranchi.

