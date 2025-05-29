Day In Pics: May 29, 2025

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri leads the Indian delegation, along with Deputy NSA Ambassador Vikramjit Kapoor, during inter-agency discussions on the US-India Compact for the 21st century, at the White House. The US delegation was led by APDNSA Andy Baker and Counselor of the State Department. The discussions focused on the implementation of the TRUST initiative, and advancing cooperation in defence, energy, Quad, IMEEC, and I2U2 frameworks.