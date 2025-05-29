Day In Pics: May 29, 2025

Railway Police take away the train robbers arrested following a search operation, in Patna.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents fruits to a patient during the inauguration of a Medical Genetics ward at the Lok Nayak Hospital, in New Delhi.
CRPF jawans, along with youth and government officials, participate in a yoga programme at the historic Martand Sun Temple in Ranbirpora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Uprooted and broken trees lie along a road after heavy rains in Idukki district. A red alert has been issued in four districts of Kerala following continuous rainfall, with reports of minor landslides and property damage.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and CII President Sanjiv Puri during the CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025, in New Delhi.
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh addresses the CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025, in New Delhi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, in New Delhi.
Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati, Assam.
Vehicles move through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.
Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora arrives to appear before the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell in connection with a probe involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, in Guwahati.
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, meets Panama President José Raúl Mulino Quintero at his palace in Panama.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri leads the Indian delegation, along with Deputy NSA Ambassador Vikramjit Kapoor, during inter-agency discussions on the US-India Compact for the 21st century, at the White House. The US delegation was led by APDNSA Andy Baker and Counselor of the State Department. The discussions focused on the implementation of the TRUST initiative, and advancing cooperation in defence, energy, Quad, IMEEC, and I2U2 frameworks.
Local residents use a rubber boat to shift from a flooded locality following heavy rainfall at Rukminigaon in Guwahati.
Restoration and relief work underway following heavy rainfall in Pathanamthitta. A red alert was issued in four districts as Kerala reels under heavy rains with minor landslides.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others during a public meeting, in Alipurduar, West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual inauguration and foundation stone laying of various infrastructure projects on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood function.
Former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi, second right, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, second left, and party MLAs Sanjiv Jha, left, and Kuldeep Kumar during a press conference on the first 100 days of the BJP government, in New Delhi.
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal during the launch of a song from the film 'Metro... In Dino', in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Police personnel at the encounter site where Lawrence gang sharpshooter Naveen Kumar was killed in a joint operation by STF Noida and Delhi Special Cell, in Hapur, Wednesday night, May 28, 2025. Weapons and a bike were recovered.