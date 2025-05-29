National

Day In Pics: May 29, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 29, 2025

Train robbers arrested in Patna
Train robbers arrested in Patna | Photo: PTI

Railway Police take away the train robbers arrested following a search operation, in Patna.

2/20
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at LNJP
Rekha Gupta at LNJP | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents fruits to a patient during the inauguration of a Medical Genetics ward at the Lok Nayak Hospital, in New Delhi.

3/20
Yoga programme in Anantnag
Yoga programme in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

CRPF jawans, along with youth and government officials, participate in a yoga programme at the historic Martand Sun Temple in Ranbirpora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

4/20
Heavy rains in Idukki
Heavy rains in Idukki | Photo: PTI

Uprooted and broken trees lie along a road after heavy rains in Idukki district. A red alert has been issued in four districts of Kerala following continuous rainfall, with reports of minor landslides and property damage.

5/20
CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025
CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025 | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and CII President Sanjiv Puri during the CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025, in New Delhi.

6/20
CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025
CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025 | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh addresses the CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025, in New Delhi.

7/20
Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh
Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh | Photo: @VPIndia via PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, in New Delhi.

8/20
Akash Ambani at Maa Kamakhya Temple
Akash Ambani at Maa Kamakhya Temple | Photo: PTI

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati, Assam.

9/20
Rainfall in Guwahati
Rainfall in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Vehicles move through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.

10/20
Ripun Bora appears before Special Vigilance Cell
Ripun Bora appears before Special Vigilance Cell | Photo: PTI

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora arrives to appear before the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell in connection with a probe involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, in Guwahati.

11/20
Tharoor-led delegation in Panama
Tharoor-led delegation in Panama | Photo: X/@ShashiTharoor via PTI

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, meets Panama President José Raúl Mulino Quintero at his palace in Panama.

12/20
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in US
Vikram Misri in US | Photo: @IndianEmbassyUS via PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri leads the Indian delegation, along with Deputy NSA Ambassador Vikramjit Kapoor, during inter-agency discussions on the US-India Compact for the 21st century, at the White House. The US delegation was led by APDNSA Andy Baker and Counselor of the State Department. The discussions focused on the implementation of the TRUST initiative, and advancing cooperation in defence, energy, Quad, IMEEC, and I2U2 frameworks.

13/20
Rainfall in Guwahati
Rainfall in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Local residents use a rubber boat to shift from a flooded locality following heavy rainfall at Rukminigaon in Guwahati.

14/20
Heavy rains in Kerala
Heavy rains in Kerala | Photo: PTI

Restoration and relief work underway following heavy rainfall in Pathanamthitta. A red alert was issued in four districts as Kerala reels under heavy rains with minor landslides.

15/20
PM Modi in West Bengal
PM Modi in West Bengal | Photo: @narendramodi on X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others during a public meeting, in Alipurduar, West Bengal.

16/20
Nitish inspects JP Ganga Path
Nitish inspects JP Ganga Path | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an inspection of the JP Ganga Path, in Patna.

17/20
PM Modi on 50th anniversary of Sikkims statehood
PM Modi on 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual inauguration and foundation stone laying of various infrastructure projects on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood function.

18/20
AAP press conference on 100 days of BJP-led Delhi Gov
AAP press conference on 100 days of BJP-led Delhi Gov | Photo: PTI

Former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi, second right, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, second left, and party MLAs Sanjiv Jha, left, and Kuldeep Kumar during a press conference on the first 100 days of the BJP government, in New Delhi.

19/20
Song launch of Metro... In Dino
Song launch of 'Metro... In Dino' | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal during the launch of a song from the film 'Metro... In Dino', in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

20/20
Lawrence gang sharpshooter killed n encounter
Lawrence gang sharpshooter killed n encounter | Photo: PTI

Police personnel at the encounter site where Lawrence gang sharpshooter Naveen Kumar was killed in a joint operation by STF Noida and Delhi Special Cell, in Hapur, Wednesday night, May 28, 2025. Weapons and a bike were recovered.

