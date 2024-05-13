Day In Pics: May 13, 2024

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli.
BJP candidate from Krishnanagar constituency Amrita Roy meets a party worker who was allegedly beaten up by the rival political workers during voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia.
BSP Supremo Mayawati addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
Students celebrate after the announcement of class 12th board exam results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress Lok Sabha candidate Udit Raj during a meeting, in New Delhi.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with Rabri Devi and party candidate from Patliputra constituency Misa Bharti shows victory sign after Bharti filed her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Berhampore constituency Yusuf Pathan visits a polling booth during voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves 'langar' during a visit to the Gurudwara Patna Sahib, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur, Bihar.