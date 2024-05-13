National

Day In Pics: May 13, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 13, 2024

Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli.

1/10
LS Polls: 4th Phase Voting
LS Polls: 4th Phase Voting Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Krishnanagar constituency Amrita Roy meets a party worker who was allegedly beaten up by the rival political workers during voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia.

2/10
Mayawati campaigns in Lucknow
Mayawati campaigns in Lucknow Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

BSP Supremo Mayawati addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

3/10
CBSE class 12th results
CBSE class 12th results Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Students celebrate after the announcement of class 12th board exam results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in New Delhi.

4/10
Arvind Kejriwal, Udit Raj meet
Arvind Kejriwal, Udit Raj meet Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress Lok Sabha candidate Udit Raj during a meeting, in New Delhi.

5/10
Misa Bharti files nominations
Misa Bharti files nominations Photo: PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with Rabri Devi and party candidate from Patliputra constituency Misa Bharti shows victory sign after Bharti filed her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

6/10
4th Phase Voting
4th Phase Voting Photo: PTI

Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Berhampore constituency Yusuf Pathan visits a polling booth during voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

7/10
PM Modi in Patna Gurudwara
PM Modi in Patna Gurudwara Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'sewa' at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, in Patna.

8/10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves langar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves 'langar' Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves 'langar' during a visit to the Gurudwara Patna Sahib, in Patna.

9/10
PM campaigns for LS polls
PM campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur, Bihar.

10/10
Rahul Gandhi at Nyay Manch programme
Rahul Gandhi at Nyay Manch programme Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth during the Nyay Manch programme, in New Delhi.

