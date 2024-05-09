National

Day In Pics: May 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 09, 2024

LS Poll 2024: AAP rally in Delhi | Photo: PTI

AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar holds a bike rally for Lok Sabha poll, at Laxmi Nagar, in New Delhi.

LS Poll 2024: CPI(M) road show
LS Poll 2024: CPI(M) road show | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

CPI(M) supporters during a road show for Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

Char Dham Yatra preparations
Char Dham Yatra preparations | Photo: PTI

Kedarnath temple being decorated ahead of the opening of the 'Char Dham Yatra' in Rudraprayag.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses an election rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli district.

BJPs Ram Kripal Yadav files nomination
BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav files nomination | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Patliputra constituency Ram Kripal Yadav shows victory sign during an election rally before he filed his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Char Dham Yatra
'Char Dham Yatra' | Photo: PTI

Devotees during the 'Char Dham Yatra', ahead of the opening of the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag.

Weather: Hot summer day in Amritsar
Weather: Hot summer day in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

Children bath in a water body for respite from the scorching sun, on a hot summer day, in Amritsar.

Dushyant Chautala talks to media
Dushyant Chautala talks to media | Photo: PTI

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala speaks to the media, in Hisar.

AI Express terminates 25 cabin crew
AI Express terminates 25 cabin crew | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

In this file image an Air India Express plane halts in Ayodhya. AI Express has terminated 25 cabin crew and has issued ultimatum to striking cabin crew to join work by 4 pm on Thursday.

Cash seized in Krishna
Cash seized in Krishna | Photo: PTI

Counting of currency notes underway after police seize Rs 8.5 crore in cash from a lorry at Garikapadu check-post in Krishna district.

Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar
Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Relatives see off Haj pilgrims as they reach the Hajj House, in Srinagar. A total of 7008 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will be embarking on the holy journey to Mecca and Madina this year.

Congress candidate rally in Kolkata
Congress candidate rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from North Kolkata constituency Pradip Bhattacharya during a roadshow, on his way to file his nomination for Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

