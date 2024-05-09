Day In Pics: May 09, 2024

AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar holds a bike rally for Lok Sabha poll, at Laxmi Nagar, in New Delhi.
CPI(M) supporters during a road show for Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.
Kedarnath temple being decorated ahead of the opening of the 'Char Dham Yatra' in Rudraprayag.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses an election rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli district.
BJP candidate from Patliputra constituency Ram Kripal Yadav shows victory sign during an election rally before he filed his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Devotees during the 'Char Dham Yatra', ahead of the opening of the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag.
Children bath in a water body for respite from the scorching sun, on a hot summer day, in Amritsar.
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala speaks to the media, in Hisar.
In this file image an Air India Express plane halts in Ayodhya. AI Express has terminated 25 cabin crew and has issued ultimatum to striking cabin crew to join work by 4 pm on Thursday.
Counting of currency notes underway after police seize Rs 8.5 crore in cash from a lorry at Garikapadu check-post in Krishna district.
Relatives see off Haj pilgrims as they reach the Hajj House, in Srinagar. A total of 7008 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will be embarking on the holy journey to Mecca and Madina this year.
Congress candidate from North Kolkata constituency Pradip Bhattacharya during a roadshow, on his way to file his nomination for Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.