Day In Pics: June 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 20, 2024

Preparations for International Yoga Day | Photo: PTI

Cadets of NCC Directorate Maharashtra perform yoga during preparations on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, at the The Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai.

Jaishankar meets Ranil Wickremesinghe
Jaishankar meets Ranil Wickremesinghe | Photo: PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Jaishankar on Thursday called on Wickremesinghe and jointly unveiled the virtual plaque to mark the formal commissioning of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre built with a USD 6 million grant from India.

Kalki 2898 AD film promotions
Kalki 2898 AD film promotions | Photo: PTI

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone during the promotion of their upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', in Mumbai.

BAPS Hindu Mandir monks visit Mahabalipuram
BAPS Hindu Mandir monks visit Mahabalipuram | Photo: PTI

Monks of The BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, visit the Mahabalipuram heritage site.

Pre-Budget consultation meeting in Delhi
Pre-Budget consultation meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and others during a Pre-Budget consultation meeting ahead of the General Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi.

AISA protest over NEET 2024 results in Patna
AISA protest over NEET 2024 results in Patna | Photo: PTI

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) demonstrate against the Central Government over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in Patna.

Kharif Campaign launched in Bihar
Kharif Campaign launched in Bihar | Photo: PTI

Farmer awareness vehicles under Kharif Campaign being flagged off by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, in Patna.

US Congressional delegation meets PM
US Congressional delegation meets PM | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Weather: Floods in Sikkim
Weather: Floods in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

Partially submerged buildings due to overflowing of Teesta river following incessant rains, at Teesta Bazar area.

BJP protest against price hike in Karnataka
BJP protest against price hike in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

BJP workers burn an effigy of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during a protest against the state government over alleged fuel price hike, in Hubballi.

President Murmu inaugurates MITTI cafe
President Murmu inaugurates 'MITTI' cafe | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu celebrates her birthday during the inauguration of 'MITTI' cafe, at the President's Estate, in New Delhi. 'MITTI' cafe is a non-profit organisation creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Anasuya Sengupta in Kolkata
Anasuya Sengupta in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Actor Anasuya Sengupta, who won the Best Actress award at the Un Certain Regard segment of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, being felicitated, in Kolkata.

Protest against UGC-NET exam cancellation
Protest against UGC-NET exam cancellation | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party members during a protest against the Central Government over the cancellation of UGC-NET 2024 exam, in Lucknow.

