Day In Pics: June 20, 2024

Cadets of NCC Directorate Maharashtra perform yoga during preparations on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, at the The Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Jaishankar on Thursday called on Wickremesinghe and jointly unveiled the virtual plaque to mark the formal commissioning of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre built with a USD 6 million grant from India.
Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone during the promotion of their upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', in Mumbai.
Monks of The BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, visit the Mahabalipuram heritage site.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and others during a Pre-Budget consultation meeting ahead of the General Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi.
Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) demonstrate against the Central Government over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in Patna.
Farmer awareness vehicles under Kharif Campaign being flagged off by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Partially submerged buildings due to overflowing of Teesta river following incessant rains, at Teesta Bazar area.
BJP workers burn an effigy of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during a protest against the state government over alleged fuel price hike, in Hubballi.
President Droupadi Murmu celebrates her birthday during the inauguration of 'MITTI' cafe, at the President's Estate, in New Delhi. 'MITTI' cafe is a non-profit organisation creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities.
Actor Anasuya Sengupta, who won the Best Actress award at the Un Certain Regard segment of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, being felicitated, in Kolkata.
Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party members during a protest against the Central Government over the cancellation of UGC-NET 2024 exam, in Lucknow.