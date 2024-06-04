National

Day In Pics: June 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 04, 2024

LS Polls: Counting of votes in Chandigarh | Photo: PTI

Congress supporters protest outside a counting center on the day of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Chandigarh.

LS Poll results: Mamata Banerjee PC
LS Poll results: Mamata Banerjee PC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee with party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a press conference amid counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.

Congress press conference in Delhi
Congress press conference in Delhi | Photo: Kamal Kishore

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

LS Poll results: Counting of votes in Srinagar
LS Poll results: Counting of votes in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar.

LS Polls: Counting of votes in Himachal
LS Polls: Counting of votes in Himachal | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur constituency Anurag Thakur receives certificate after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Andhra assembly polls: Chandrababu Naidu at party office
Andhra assembly polls: Chandrababu Naidu at party office | Photo: PTI

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu arrives at party headquarters as his party leads during counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election at Mangalgiri, in Guntur district.

Suresh Gopi
Suresh Gopi | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Thrissur constituency Suresh Gopi celebrates as he leads in the Lok Sabha elections on the day of counting of votes, in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad
BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi shows victory sign as he leads from Dharwad constituency during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Dharwad.

BJP workers celebrate in Chikkamagaluru
BJP workers celebrate in Chikkamagaluru | Photo: PTI

BJP workers celebrate the lead of party candidate from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency Kota Srinivas Poojari, in Chikkamagaluru.

HAM workers celebrate in Patna
HAM workers celebrate in Patna | Photo: PTI

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) workers celebrate the lead of their party candidate Jitan Ram Majhi on the day of counting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Sukhoi fighter plane crashes in Pune
Sukhoi fighter plane crashes in Pune | Photo: PTI

Remains of a Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed, in Nashik district. Pilots of the aircraft ejected safely.

LS Polls: INDIA bloc meeting in TN
LS Polls: INDIA bloc meeting in TN | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai and others during a meeting after INDIA bloc leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

LS Polls: Counting of votes in Delhi
LS Polls: Counting of votes in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal celebrates outside a counting centre at SKV Bharat Nagar as he leads in the Lok Sabha elections during the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at party HQ in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at party HQ in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave after a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

LS Poll results: Tejasvi Surya wins from Bengaluru South
LS Poll results: Tejasvi Surya wins from Bengaluru South | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya celebrates with supporters after winning the Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru South constituency, in Bengaluru.

