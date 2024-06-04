Day In Pics: June 04, 2024

Congress supporters protest outside a counting center on the day of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Chandigarh.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee with party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a press conference amid counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur constituency Anurag Thakur receives certificate after winning the Lok Sabha elections.
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu arrives at party headquarters as his party leads during counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election at Mangalgiri, in Guntur district.
BJP candidate from Thrissur constituency Suresh Gopi celebrates as he leads in the Lok Sabha elections on the day of counting of votes, in Thiruvananthapuram.
BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi shows victory sign as he leads from Dharwad constituency during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Dharwad.
BJP workers celebrate the lead of party candidate from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency Kota Srinivas Poojari, in Chikkamagaluru.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) workers celebrate the lead of their party candidate Jitan Ram Majhi on the day of counting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Remains of a Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed, in Nashik district. Pilots of the aircraft ejected safely.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai and others during a meeting after INDIA bloc leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal celebrates outside a counting centre at SKV Bharat Nagar as he leads in the Lok Sabha elections during the counting of votes, in New Delhi.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave after a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya celebrates with supporters after winning the Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru South constituency, in Bengaluru.