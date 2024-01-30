National

Day In Pics: January 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 30, 2024

January 30, 2024

Photo: PTI

Security personnel outside the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan regarding law and order situation after ED seized cash and an SUV from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Delhi house, in Ranchi.

Tejashwi Yadav arrives at ED office in Patna
Tejashwi Yadav arrives at ED office in Patna Photo: PTI

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office for questioning in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, in Patna.

Queen Heo memorial in Ayodhya
Queen Heo memorial in Ayodhya Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma

Queen Heo memorial in Ayodhya dedicated to a South Korean queen who is believed to have ancestral roots in Ayodhya.

All-party meeting ahead of Budget session
All-party meeting ahead of Budget session Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray during an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at the campsite of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Araria district.

MK Gandhi's death anniversary in Patna
MK Gandhi's death anniversary in Patna Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during an event to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in Patna.

Exhibition at Bikaner House
Exhibition at Bikaner House Photo: PTI

Manjunath Kamath with his painting "Layer in a sentence" at his "Shakekthu Shalpaka", at Bikaner House.

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary Photo: PTI

School students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of father of the nation, in Jammu.

Delhi BJP delegation meets Delhi CP
Delhi BJP delegation meets Delhi CP Photo: PTI

A Delhi BJP delegation meets Delhi Commissioner of Police to lodge a complaint over AAP's MLA poaching charge, at Police Headquarters in New Delhi.

Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Hamas war Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Visitors look at photos of Israeli people who were killed during Hamas militants attack on Oct. 7 and those who died during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, displayed on a giant screen at the National Library in Jerusalem, Israel.

Indian Navy rescues 19 Pak soldiers
Indian Navy rescues 19 Pak soldiers Photo: PTI

An anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy's INS Sumitra, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates off the East Coast of Somalia.

Weather: Fog in Gurugram
Weather: Fog in Gurugram Photo: PTI

A metro train runs on its tracks during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Gurugram.

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at Rajghat, in New Delhi.

All-party meeting ahead of Budget session
All-party meeting ahead of Budget session Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Legislative party meeting in Ranchi
Legislative party meeting in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Nalin Soren departs after legislative party meeting, in Ranchi.

Pragya Thakur celebrates her Sanyas Diwas
Pragya Thakur celebrates her Sanyas Diwas Photo: PTI

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur being greeted by sadhus during her 18th 'Sanyas Diwas' celebrations at her residence, in Bhopal.

Sandeep Raut appears before ED
Sandeep Raut appears before ED Photo: PTI

Sandeep Raut, brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear before the agency in connection with the BMC Khichdi scam case, in Mumbai.

Kishori Pednekar appears before ED
Kishori Pednekar appears before ED Photo: PTI

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Covid body bag scam case, in Mumbai.

CM Soren chairs a meeting in Ranchi
CM Soren chairs a meeting in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting with state cabinet ministers and MLAs at the Chief Minister’s residence, in Ranchi.

ED searches Hemant Soren's Delhi residence
ED searches Hemant Soren's Delhi residence Photo: PTI

Cash reportedly seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after searching Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence, in New Delhi. ED has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents after it searched Soren’s Delhi residence, official sources said Tuesday.

Devotees visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Devotees visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Photo: PTI

Muslim devotees stand in queue to visit the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with other dignitaries after paying tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at GPO, in Lucknow.

Ramdev's wax statue unveiled
Ramdev's wax statue unveiled Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Yoga guru Ramdev poses for photos with his wax figure unveiled by Madame Tussauds New York, in New Delhi.Weather: Winter fog in Delhi

Weather: Winter fog in Delhi
Weather: Winter fog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

People sit around a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

Weather: Winter fog in Delhi
Weather: Winter fog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Farmers pluck vegetables at a farm on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

Martyr's Day in Thiruvananthapuram
Martyr's Day in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: PTI

KPCC President K. Sudhakaran, senior leader AK Antony and party workers pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark his death anniversery, in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP office in Srinagar
BJP office in Srinagar Photo: PTI

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders distribute sweets among each other during celebrations after the opening of their election office for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, in Srinagar.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Bihar.

Bombay Sappers group event in Pune
Bombay Sappers group event in Pune Photo: PTI

Bombay Sappers personnel display paradrop at an event commemorating 100 years of the Iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group, at Dighi hills in Pune.

Bombay Sappers group event in Pune
Bombay Sappers group event in Pune Photo: PTI

Bombay Sappers personnel perform at an event commemorating 100 years of the Iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group, at Dighi hills in Pune.

MLA Suresh Kumar with grauduates protest
MLA Suresh Kumar with grauduates protest Photo: PTI

Police detain BJP senior leader and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar and grauduate students during their protest against the state government over delays in results of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams and various other issues, in Bengaluru.

RJD dharna at ED office
RJD dharna at ED office Photo: PTI

RJD MP Manoj Jha and party MLA Tej Pratap during a protest dharna outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Patna.

