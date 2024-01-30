Security personnel outside the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan regarding law and order situation after ED seized cash and an SUV from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Delhi house, in Ranchi.
Day In Pics: January 30, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 30, 2024
Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office for questioning in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, in Patna.
Queen Heo memorial in Ayodhya dedicated to a South Korean queen who is believed to have ancestral roots in Ayodhya.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray during an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at the campsite of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Araria district.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during an event to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in Patna.
Manjunath Kamath with his painting "Layer in a sentence" at his "Shakekthu Shalpaka", at Bikaner House.
School students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of father of the nation, in Jammu.
A Delhi BJP delegation meets Delhi Commissioner of Police to lodge a complaint over AAP's MLA poaching charge, at Police Headquarters in New Delhi.
Visitors look at photos of Israeli people who were killed during Hamas militants attack on Oct. 7 and those who died during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, displayed on a giant screen at the National Library in Jerusalem, Israel.
An anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy's INS Sumitra, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates off the East Coast of Somalia.
A metro train runs on its tracks during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Gurugram.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at Rajghat, in New Delhi.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Nalin Soren departs after legislative party meeting, in Ranchi.
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur being greeted by sadhus during her 18th 'Sanyas Diwas' celebrations at her residence, in Bhopal.
Sandeep Raut, brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear before the agency in connection with the BMC Khichdi scam case, in Mumbai.
Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Covid body bag scam case, in Mumbai.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting with state cabinet ministers and MLAs at the Chief Minister’s residence, in Ranchi.
Cash reportedly seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after searching Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence, in New Delhi. ED has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents after it searched Soren’s Delhi residence, official sources said Tuesday.
Muslim devotees stand in queue to visit the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with other dignitaries after paying tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at GPO, in Lucknow.
Yoga guru Ramdev poses for photos with his wax figure unveiled by Madame Tussauds New York, in New Delhi.Weather: Winter fog in Delhi
People sit around a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
Farmers pluck vegetables at a farm on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
KPCC President K. Sudhakaran, senior leader AK Antony and party workers pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark his death anniversery, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders distribute sweets among each other during celebrations after the opening of their election office for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, in Srinagar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Bihar.
Bombay Sappers personnel display paradrop at an event commemorating 100 years of the Iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group, at Dighi hills in Pune.
Bombay Sappers personnel perform at an event commemorating 100 years of the Iconic War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group, at Dighi hills in Pune.
Police detain BJP senior leader and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar and grauduate students during their protest against the state government over delays in results of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams and various other issues, in Bengaluru.
RJD MP Manoj Jha and party MLA Tej Pratap during a protest dharna outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Patna.