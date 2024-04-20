Day In Pics: April 20, 2024

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a roadshow for Lok Sabha polls, in Anantang district.
Students with placards urging to vote for ongoing Lok Sabha polls take part in a voter awareness campaign, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Bikaner District Collector Namrata Vrishni and Election Observer Saurabh Bhagat inspect a strong room, where EVMs are kept after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Polytechnic College in Bikaner.
Advertisement
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar plays with budding football players of Yuwa Foundation, in Ranchi.
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar during an interaction with budding football players of Yuwa Foundation, in Ranchi.
Advertisement
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh with Union Minister Jitendra Singh after a party meeting, at BJP office in Jammu.
Advertisement
Buffalos on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfalls, in Chikmagalur.
Advertisement
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila pays tribute to her father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy ahead of filing nomination from Kadapa constituency for Lok Sabha polls, in Kadapa.
In this file photo, Referee raises the hand of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam during the 53kg category match of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, in New Delhi. Vinesh Phogat wins her first round at the Asian Olympic Qualifier against Korea's Miran Cheon by technical superiority.
Fireworks on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram festival.
Devotees arrive to sacrifice chickens on the altar of the tribal deity 'Garia', in Agartala, Tripura.
Trinamool Congress candidate from Ranaghat constituency Mukut Mani Adhikari during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia district.