National

Day In Pics: April 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 20, 2024

Mehbooba Mufti roadshow Photo: PTI

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a roadshow for Lok Sabha polls, in Anantang district.

Voter awareness campaign in Bengaluru Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Students with placards urging to vote for ongoing Lok Sabha polls take part in a voter awareness campaign, in Bengaluru.

EVMs kept at strong room after polls Photo: PTI
Bikaner District Collector Namrata Vrishni and Election Observer Saurabh Bhagat inspect a strong room, where EVMs are kept after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Polytechnic College in Bikaner.

Sachin, Anjali Tendulkar in Ranchi Photo: PTI
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar plays with budding football players of Yuwa Foundation, in Ranchi.

Sachin, Anjali Tendulkar in Ranchi Photo: PTI
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar during an interaction with budding football players of Yuwa Foundation, in Ranchi.

J&K BJP meeting in Jammu Photo: PTI
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh with Union Minister Jitendra Singh after a party meeting, at BJP office in Jammu.

Weather: Heavy rainfall in Chikmagalur Photo: PTI
Buffalos on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfalls, in Chikmagalur.

YS Sharmila to file nomination for LS polls Photo; PTI
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila pays tribute to her father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy ahead of filing nomination from Kadapa constituency for Lok Sabha polls, in Kadapa.

Vinesh Phogat wins first round at the Asian Olympic Qualifier Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
In this file photo, Referee raises the hand of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam during the 53kg category match of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, in New Delhi. Vinesh Phogat wins her first round at the Asian Olympic Qualifier against Korea's Miran Cheon by technical superiority.

Fireworks on Thrissur Pooram festival Photo: PTI
Fireworks on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram festival.

Garia puja festival Photo: PTI
Devotees arrive to sacrifice chickens on the altar of the tribal deity 'Garia', in Agartala, Tripura.

Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI
Trinamool Congress candidate from Ranaghat constituency Mukut Mani Adhikari during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia district.

