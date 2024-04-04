National

Day In Pics: April 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 04, 2024

PM Modi's rally in Bihar Photo: PTI

BJP supporters gather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui, Bihar.

Sanjay Singh visits Hanuman Mandir Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singh visits Hanuman Mandir, a day after he was released from the Tihar Jail following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar campaigns in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and former Indian ambassador to the UN TP Sreenivasan with BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Hema Malini files nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI
Actor and BJP candidate Hema Malini files her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at the District Collectorate in Mathura.

Mallikarjun Kharge meets Sonia Gandhi Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets party leader Sonia Gandhi before she takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, in New Delhi. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra are also seen.

Indian Navy hands over nine pirates to police Photo: PTI
Nine pirates who were handed over to the Mumbai Police by the Indian Navy in Mumbai. All nine pirates were apprehended following Indian warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha's major operation in the high seas on March 29 that resulted in successful rescue of fishing vessel Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals.

PM Modi in Bihar Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.

Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns Photo: PTI
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign rally in support of the INDIA alliance candidate S Jothimani ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Karur.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar campaigns in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during a roadshow of party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Modi in Bihar Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.

Sanjay Singh at Rajghat Photo: PTI
AAP MP Sanjay Singh with wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and others pays homage at the Rajghat, a day after he was released from the Tihar Jail following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nominations Photo: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presents of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns Photo: PTI
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign rally in support of the INDIA alliance candidate S Jothimani ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Karur.

PM Modi in Bihar Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by LJP (Ramvilash) Chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.

Gourav Vallabh joins BJP Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh joins BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi/

Anil Sharma joins BJP Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Former Congress leader Anil Sharma joins BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Bihar Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.

PM Modi in Bihar Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.

PM Modi in Bihar Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.

Sanjay Nirupam PC Photo: PTI
Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.

Hemamalini's nomination filing public meeting Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate Hemamalini flashes victory sign during a public meeting on filing of nomination papers by her ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Mathura.

New RS members take oath Photo: PTI
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, in New Delhi.

India’s 1st home-grown gene therapy for cancer launch Photo: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, Tata Memorial Centre Director Sudeep Gupta and others during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai.

Farooq Abdullah Photo: PTI
J&K NC chief Farooq Abdullah attends a rally in support of I.N.D.I.A. alliance candidate Raman Bhalla, contesting from Jammu - Reasi Lok Sabha seat, at Yog Ashram, in Katra, Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference Photo: PTI
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during the one-day Provincial Youth Convention Kashmir-2024 ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters in Srinagar.

Tejasvi Surya files nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
BJP workers take part in a rally of party candidate from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya taken out to file nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

Tejasvi Surya files nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
BJP candidate from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party leader R Ashoka during a rally before filing nomination ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

