Day In Pics: April 04, 2024

BJP supporters gather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui, Bihar.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh visits Hanuman Mandir, a day after he was released from the Tihar Jail following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and former Indian ambassador to the UN TP Sreenivasan with BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Actor and BJP candidate Hema Malini files her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at the District Collectorate in Mathura.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets party leader Sonia Gandhi before she takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, in New Delhi. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra are also seen.
Nine pirates who were handed over to the Mumbai Police by the Indian Navy in Mumbai. All nine pirates were apprehended following Indian warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha's major operation in the high seas on March 29 that resulted in successful rescue of fishing vessel Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign rally in support of the INDIA alliance candidate S Jothimani ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Karur.
BJP supporters during a roadshow of party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh with wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and others pays homage at the Rajghat, a day after he was released from the Tihar Jail following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presents of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by LJP (Ramvilash) Chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.
Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh joins BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi/
Former Congress leader Anil Sharma joins BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jamui.
Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate Hemamalini flashes victory sign during a public meeting on filing of nomination papers by her ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Mathura.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, Tata Memorial Centre Director Sudeep Gupta and others during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai.
J&K NC chief Farooq Abdullah attends a rally in support of I.N.D.I.A. alliance candidate Raman Bhalla, contesting from Jammu - Reasi Lok Sabha seat, at Yog Ashram, in Katra, Jammu.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during the one-day Provincial Youth Convention Kashmir-2024 ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters in Srinagar.
BJP workers take part in a rally of party candidate from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya taken out to file nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
BJP candidate from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party leader R Ashoka during a rally before filing nomination ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.