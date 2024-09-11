Data, The Missing Piece In The Sub-Categorisation Debate

For example, in Bihar, the Mahadalit Commission report (set up in 2007) first identified 18 out of 22 sub-castes as the most backward among Dalits, but eventually, it ended up diluting the findings and termed every sub-caste in Bihar as ‘Mahadalit’. This example reflects the lack of uniform methodology as well as an arbitrary approach that is taken up by the State, based on its own potential political affinities. Hence, a more uniform data collection at the national level, through processes like caste census (incorporating employment data of national and state-level government departments employed under Groups A, B, C, and D) can generate a better picture of the nature and differential mobility of different sub-categories.