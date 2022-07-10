Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Cyber Fraudster Steals Rs 1.09 Lakh From Bank Accounts Of Nagpur Man

Victim Bharat Vyas had telephoned the courier company that was supposed to deliver his credit card, and he was soon contacted by a person who got him to download an app that gave the latter control over his mobile phone, the official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 8:57 pm

A 58-year-old man from Sadar area in Nagpur lost Rs 1.09 lakh in a cyber fraud, a police official said on Sunday.

Victim Bharat Vyas had telephoned the courier company that was supposed to deliver his credit card, and he was soon contacted by a person who got him to download an app that gave the latter control over his mobile phone, the official said.

"The accused posed as a bank official. After gaining access to Vyas' phone, the accused transferred Rs 1.09 lakh from his three bank accounts. A case has been registered under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the Sadar police station official said.

-With PTI Input

