CUET-UG Fourth Phase: Students Struggle With Uninformed Changes In Exam Dates, Centres

Uninformed change in exam dates, change in centres at the last moment, far off centres and no clarity on retest options -- students on second day of CUET's fourth phase were a worried lot.

Many candidates, who were permitted to reschedule their CUET UG exam to August 30, were shocked to find out that their exams were advanced to Thursday and the centres were far away from their preferred locations. They also claimed that no intimation was sent to them about change in date.

There was no official word from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA)

"My intimation slip mentioned my chosen city as the exam centre city. However, when I got the admit card, I got a centre which is 150 km away and the entry closes at 8.30 am. I have been trying to reach the NTA but no luck yet," said Neha Singhal, a CUET aspirant.

Another aspirant, Anjali Mishra, said, "Till yesterday afternoon, my admit card showed a different centre and today it's a different one. I had no intimation if my centre was changed last minute and have no clue whether I would get an option for retest".

Nikhil Mishra, said that his admit card was not available till Wednesday night and he was able to download the admission certificate on Thursday morning only to learn that his exam had already begun.

"Till Wednesday, whenever I checked the website, the admit card was not available. It was made available today (Thursday) morning and the exam centre was two and half hours away from my place," he said.

Himank Nassa, an aspirant, said that on August 14 a mail was received that exams are scheduled for August 18 and 25.

"On August 16, a notification on the website showed we can either choose to appear for the exam on August 18 or postpone it to August 30 if we want the centre in our desired city. I opted for it and my request was approved. But this morning my admit card showed August 18 and the exam had already begin," Nassa said.

On Wednesday as well, the exam was cancelled at 13 centres following technical glitches affecting more than 8,600 candidates. The UGC had announced that the candidates affected on Wednesday will get a chance for retest on August 25.

The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities. A total of 3.6 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the fourth phase scheduled from August 17 to August 20.

The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The NTA, which is responsible for conducting the entrance test, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases. The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.

UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage". The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

(With PTI inputs)